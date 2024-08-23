Gardner Minshew 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Heading into the 2024 season, the Las Vegas Raiders' Gardner Minshew was not highly coveted, just the 34th-ranked fantasy QB (by average draft position). In Week 1 he posted 10.8 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Gardner Minshew Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Minshew's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|196.2
|33
|21
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|234.0
|33
|29
Gardner Minshew 2023 Game-by-Game
Minshew accumulated 27.1 fantasy points -- 15-of-23 (65.2%), 305 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 3 carries, 29 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 7 versus the Cleveland Browns, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|10.8
|25-for-33
|257
|1
|1
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Gardner Minshew and the Raiders Receiving Corps
Last season Minshew had 3,305 yards (206.6 per game), a 62.2% completion percentage (305-of-490), 15 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Minshew's possible targets for the upcoming season performed in 2023:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Davante Adams
|175
|103
|1144
|8
|29
|Jakobi Meyers
|106
|71
|807
|8
|15
|Tre Tucker
|34
|19
|331
|2
|3
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Gardner Minshew? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.