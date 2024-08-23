Gardner Minshew 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2024 season, the Las Vegas Raiders' Gardner Minshew was not highly coveted, just the 34th-ranked fantasy QB (by average draft position). In Week 1 he posted 10.8 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Gardner Minshew Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Minshew's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 196.2 33 21 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 234.0 33 29

Gardner Minshew 2023 Game-by-Game

Minshew accumulated 27.1 fantasy points -- 15-of-23 (65.2%), 305 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 3 carries, 29 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 7 versus the Cleveland Browns, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Chargers 10.8 25-for-33 257 1 1 0

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Gardner Minshew and the Raiders Receiving Corps

Last season Minshew had 3,305 yards (206.6 per game), a 62.2% completion percentage (305-of-490), 15 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Minshew's possible targets for the upcoming season performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Davante Adams 175 103 1144 8 29 Jakobi Meyers 106 71 807 8 15 Tre Tucker 34 19 331 2 3

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Gardner Minshew? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.