Fresno State vs Wyoming Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Wyoming Cowboys.

Fresno State vs Wyoming Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Fresno State: (-170) | Wyoming: (+140)

Fresno State: (-170) | Wyoming: (+140) Spread: Fresno State: -3.5 (-110) | Wyoming: +3.5 (-110)

Fresno State: -3.5 (-110) | Wyoming: +3.5 (-110) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Fresno State vs Wyoming Betting Trends

Fresno State has covered the spread four times in nine games.

Fresno State owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, four of Fresno State's nine games have hit the over.

Wyoming's record against the spread in 2025 is 5-4-0.

As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Wyoming has one win ATS (1-4) this season.

A pair of Wyoming nine games in 2025 have gone over the point total.

Fresno State vs Wyoming Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (55.6%)

Fresno State vs Wyoming Point Spread

Fresno State is a 3.5-point favorite against Wyoming. Fresno State is -110 to cover the spread, and Wyoming is -110.

Fresno State vs Wyoming Over/Under

Fresno State versus Wyoming, on Nov. 15, has an over/under of 40.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Fresno State vs Wyoming Moneyline

Fresno State is the favorite, -170 on the moneyline, while Wyoming is a +140 underdog.

Fresno State vs. Wyoming Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Fresno State 26.1 85 21.8 36 47.7 9 Wyoming 19.4 124 20.2 27 48.1 9

Fresno State vs. Wyoming Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Stadium: Valley Children's Stadium

