Florida vs Tennessee College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

The Florida Gators (10-5, 1-1 SEC) will attempt to build on a six-game home winning streak when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers (11-4, 1-1 SEC) on January 10, 2026 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

Florida vs. Tennessee Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Tennessee Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (64.3%)

Florida is a 4.5-point favorite against Tennessee on Saturday and the total is set at 152.5 points. Below are some betting insights and trends before you place a wager on the contest.

Florida vs. Tennessee: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has put together a 6-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Tennessee has compiled a 7-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Gators covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 11 times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered six times in 10 opportunities in road games.

Last year, the Volunteers were 9-8-0 at home against the spread (.529 winning percentage). On the road, they were 5-6-0 ATS (.455).

Florida vs. Tennessee: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been the moneyline favorite in nine games this season and has come away with the win six times (66.7%) in those contests.

The Gators have a mark of 6-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -245 or better on the moneyline.

Tennessee has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Volunteers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +198 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 71% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Florida vs. Tennessee Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Florida was fifth-best in college basketball offensively (84.8 points scored per game) and ranked 91st defensively (69.6 points allowed).

Last year, Florida was second-best in the country in rebounds (39 per game) and 129th in rebounds conceded (30.4).

At 15.4 assists per game last season, Florida was 61st in the country.

Florida committed 10.6 turnovers per game last season and forced 11.1 per game, ranking 129th and 197th, respectively, in the nation.

Tennessee owned a top-25 defense last year, ranking 10th-best in college basketball with 63.1 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranked 167th with 74 points scored per contest.

Tennessee ranked 13th-best in the nation by allowing just 27.5 rebounds per game. It ranked 105th in college basketball by grabbing 33.2 boards per contest.

Last year Tennessee ranked 61st in college basketball in assists, delivering 15.4 per game.

Tennessee averaged 9.6 turnovers per game (40th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.5 turnovers per contest (250th-ranked).

