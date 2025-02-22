Florida vs LSU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

The Florida Gators (23-3, 10-3 SEC) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the LSU Tigers (14-12, 3-10 SEC) on February 22, 2025 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Florida vs. LSU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Florida vs. LSU Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Florida win (75.5%)

Before you bet on Saturday's Florida-LSU spread (Florida -10.5) or total (153.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Florida vs. LSU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida is 18-8-0 ATS this season.

LSU has put together a 13-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

LSU covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Florida covers as a favorite of 10.5 or more (60%).

In home games, the Gators sport a better record against the spread (9-5-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (4-3-0).

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .533 (8-7-0). Away, it is .500 (4-4-0).

Florida has eight wins against the spread in 13 conference games this season.

LSU's SEC record against the spread is 6-7-0.

Florida vs. LSU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been the moneyline favorite in 20 games this season and has come away with the win 19 times (95%) in those contests.

The Gators have a win-loss record of 12-1 when favored by -529 or better by bookmakers this year.

LSU has a 4-12 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

The Tigers have played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +390 or longer without earning a win.

Florida has an implied victory probability of 84.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Florida vs. LSU Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida averages 83.8 points per game (11th in college basketball) while giving up 66.4 per contest (38th in college basketball). It has a +453 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 17.4 points per game.

Walter Clayton Jr. leads Florida, averaging 17.2 points per game (105th in the country).

LSU outscores opponents by 4.4 points per game (posting 76.6 points per game, 107th in college basketball, and giving up 72.2 per outing, 195th in college basketball) and has a +114 scoring differential.

Camryn Carter's team-leading 17.3 points per game rank him 98th in the country.

The Gators rank third in the country at 39.3 rebounds per game. That's 8.6 more than the 30.7 their opponents average.

Alex Condon's 7.8 rebounds per game lead the Gators and rank 76th in college basketball play.

The Tigers average 33.7 rebounds per game (83rd in college basketball), compared to the 33.4 of their opponents.

Corey Chest is 151st in the country with 7.1 rebounds per game, leading the Tigers.

Florida's 103.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 27th in college basketball, and the 82.2 points it allows per 100 possessions rank seventh in college basketball.

The Tigers average 94.7 points per 100 possessions (212th in college basketball), while giving up 89.3 points per 100 possessions (91st in college basketball).

