Florida vs Florida State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

The Florida Gators (1-1) take on the Florida State Seminoles (2-0) on November 11, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Florida State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Florida State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (90.8%)

Florida is a 19.5-point favorite over Florida State on Tuesday and the total is set at 179.5 points. Here's some betting trends and insights before making an informed wager on the outing.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Florida vs. Florida State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida went 28-12-0 ATS last season.

Florida State won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Florida covered the spread when it was a 19.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time last year. That's more often than Florida State covered as an underdog by 19.5 or more (never covered last season).

The Gators did a better job covering the spread at home (11-5-0) last season than they did in road games (6-4-0).

The Seminoles performed better against the spread at home (10-6-0) than away (4-7-0) last year.

Florida vs. Florida State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida went 31-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 93.9% of those games).

The Gators won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -4545 or shorter.

Florida State won four, or 28.6%, of the 14 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Seminoles played as an underdog of +1600 or more once last season and lost that game.

Florida has a 97.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Florida vs. Florida State Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Florida was the fifth-best team in the country (84.8 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 91st (69.6 points allowed per game).

Last season, Florida was second-best in the nation in rebounds (39.0 per game) and 129th in rebounds allowed (30.4).

Florida was 61st in college basketball in assists (15.4 per game) last season.

At 10.6 turnovers committed per game and 11.1 turnovers forced last year, Florida was 129th and 197th in the nation, respectively.

Florida State put up 74.5 points per game (153rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while giving up 72.5 points per contest (195th-ranked).

Florida State averaged 31.3 boards per game (214th-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 31.8 rebounds per contest (217th-ranked).

Last season Florida State ranked 219th in college basketball in assists, averaging 13.0 per game.

Florida State committed 12.2 turnovers per game (277th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 13.0 turnovers per contest (50th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!