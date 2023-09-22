Florida vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Florida Gators and the Charlotte 49ers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Florida vs Charlotte Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Florida: (-7000) | Charlotte: (+2000)

Florida: (-7000) | Charlotte: (+2000) Spread: Florida: -27.5 (-122) | Charlotte: +27.5 (100)

Florida: -27.5 (-122) | Charlotte: +27.5 (100) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Florida vs Charlotte Betting Trends

Florida has posted one win against the spread this year.

Charlotte has but one win versus the spread this year.

Every Charlotte game has hit the over this year.

Florida vs Charlotte Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gators win (97.9%)

Florida vs Charlotte Point Spread

Charlotte is a 27.5-point underdog against Florida. Charlotte is +100 to cover the spread, and Florida is -122.

Florida vs Charlotte Over/Under

Florida versus Charlotte on September 23 has an over/under of 48.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Florida vs Charlotte Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Florida vs. Charlotte reveal Florida as the favorite (-7000) and Charlotte as the underdog (+2000).

Florida vs. Charlotte Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Florida 29.7 76 15.7 28 50.5 0 3 Charlotte 23 98 27.3 84 51.5 2 3

Bet $5 on Gators vs. 49ers and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Florida vs. Charlotte analysis on FanDuel Research.