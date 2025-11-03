Florida vs Arizona College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

In the opener of the 2025-26 season for both teams, the Florida Gators take on the Arizona Wildcats on November 3, 2025. The matchup airs on TNT.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Arizona Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Before you wager on Monday's Florida-Arizona spread (Florida -3.5) or over/under (163.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Florida vs. Arizona: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida covered 28 times in 40 matchups with a spread last season.

Arizona won 19 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Florida was 21-10 against the spread compared to the 1-4 ATS record Arizona put up as a 3.5-point underdog.

The Gators covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 11 times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered six times in 10 opportunities on the road.

Against the spread, the Wildcats were better at home (9-7-0) than away (6-5-0) last year.

Florida vs. Arizona: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida was the moneyline favorite 33 total times last season. It went 31-2 in those games.

The Gators had a record of 25-2 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -178 or shorter (92.6%).

Arizona won four of the 10 games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, the Wildcats were at least a +146 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, Florida's implied win probability is 64.0%.

Florida vs. Arizona Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Florida was the fifth-best team in the country (84.8 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 91st (69.6 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Florida was second-best in the country in rebounds (39.0 per game) last season. It was 129th in rebounds conceded (30.4 per game).

With 15.4 assists per game last season, Florida was 61st in college basketball.

With 10.6 turnovers committed per game and 11.1 turnovers forced last season, Florida was 129th and 197th in the nation, respectively.

Arizona owned a top-25 offense last season, ranking 16th-best in college basketball with 82.5 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 219th with 73.3 points allowed per contest.

Arizona allowed 28.6 rebounds per game last year (38th-ranked in college basketball), but it thrived by averaging 36.4 rebounds per contest (14th-best).

Arizona ranked 32nd in the nation with 16.2 assists per game.

With 11.2 turnovers per game, Arizona ranked 186th in the country. It forced 10.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 215th in college basketball.

