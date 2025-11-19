Florida State vs NC State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

Friday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Florida State Seminoles and the NC State Wolfpack.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida State vs NC State Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Florida State: (-184) | NC State: (+154)

Florida State: (-184) | NC State: (+154) Spread: Florida State: -4.5 (-110) | NC State: +4.5 (-110)

Florida State: -4.5 (-110) | NC State: +4.5 (-110) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Florida State vs NC State Betting Trends

Florida State is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

Florida State owns an ATS record of 3-3 as 4.5-point or greater favorites.

Out of nine Florida State games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

Against the spread, NC State is 4-6-0 this season.

As a 4.5-point underdog or greater, NC State has one win ATS (1-3) this season.

Of 10 NC State games so far this season, six have gone over the total.

Florida State vs NC State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seminoles win (70.9%)

Florida State vs NC State Point Spread

NC State is an underdog by 4.5 points versus Florida State. NC State is -110 to cover the spread, and Florida State is -110.

Florida State vs NC State Over/Under

An over/under of 61.5 has been set for Florida State-NC State on Nov. 21, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Florida State vs NC State Moneyline

Florida State is the favorite, -184 on the moneyline, while NC State is a +154 underdog.

Florida State vs. NC State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Florida State 36.4 20 20.3 29 54.6 10 NC State 29.9 56 31.6 114 57.1 10

Florida State vs. NC State Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 21, 2025

Friday, November 21, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Stadium: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

