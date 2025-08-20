2025 Florida State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

A game against Alabama on Aug. 30 is how the Florida State Seminoles' 2025 season is scheduled to begin. As for the remainder of the Seminoles' upcoming college football schedule, check it out below.

Florida State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Alabama Aug. 30 - Crimson Tide (-13.5) 50.5 2 East Texas A&M Sept. 6 - - - 4 Kent State Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Virginia Sept. 26 - - - 6 Miami (FL) Oct. 4 - Hurricanes (-6.5) 53.5 7 Pittsburgh Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Stanford Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Florida State 2025 Schedule Insights

The Seminoles will have the ninth-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' projected win total this year (62).

Florida State is facing the 95th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last year).

The Seminoles' schedule in 2025 includes seven returning teams who played in a bowl game.

Florida State has seven games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2024, including three teams that had nine or more wins and three with less than four wins last season.

Florida State Betting Insights (2024)

Florida State compiled a 3-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, three Seminoles games went over the point total.

Florida State was favored on the moneyline four total times last season. They finished 1-3 in those games.

