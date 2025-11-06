Florida International vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Florida International Panthers taking on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
Florida International vs Middle Tennessee Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Florida International: (-110) | Middle Tennessee: (-106)
- Spread: Florida International: -1.5 (-105) | Middle Tennessee: +1.5 (-115)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Florida International vs Middle Tennessee Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Florida International is 4-4-0 this year.
- Florida International has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 1.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.
- There have been three Florida International games (of eight) that hit the over this season.
- Middle Tennessee has four wins in eight contests against the spread this season.
- Middle Tennessee's ATS record as 1.5-point underdogs or more is 4-3.
- Of eight Middle Tennessee games so far this year, three have gone over the total.
Florida International vs Middle Tennessee Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (56%)
Florida International vs Middle Tennessee Point Spread
Middle Tennessee is the underdog by 1.5 points against Florida International. Middle Tennessee is -105 to cover the spread, and Florida International is -115.
Florida International vs Middle Tennessee Over/Under
Florida International versus Middle Tennessee, on Nov. 8, has an over/under of 51.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Florida International vs Middle Tennessee Moneyline
Florida International is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Middle Tennessee is a -106 underdog.
Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Florida International
|22.3
|112
|29.9
|96
|53.4
|8
|Middle Tennessee
|18.9
|126
|29.0
|90
|50.8
|8
Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Game time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Stadium: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
Check out even more in-depth Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee analysis on FanDuel Research.