Florida International vs Delaware Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

Data Skrive

The Florida International Panthers are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, versus the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida International vs Delaware Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Florida International: (-210) | Delaware: (+172)
  • Spread: Florida International: -6.5 (-106) | Delaware: +6.5 (-114)
  • Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Florida International vs Delaware Betting Trends

  • Florida International's record against the spread is 3-0-0.
  • Florida International has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • One of three Florida International games have hit the over this season.
  • Delaware has one win against the spread this season.
  • Delaware has one win ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • One of Delaware's three games has hit the over.

Florida International vs Delaware Point Spread

Florida International is a 6.5-point favorite against Delaware. Florida International is -106 to cover the spread, and Delaware is -114.

Florida International vs Delaware Over/Under

A combined point total of 54.5 has been set for Florida International-Delaware on Sept. 20, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Florida International vs Delaware Moneyline

Delaware is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while Florida International is a -210 favorite.

Florida International vs. Delaware Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Florida International26.77723.78454.83
Delaware28.76929.711052.83

Florida International vs. Delaware Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
  • Game time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Stadium: Pitbull Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Florida International vs. Delaware analysis on FanDuel Research.

