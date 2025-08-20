NCAAF
2025 Florida Football Odds and Schedule
As part of their 2025 schedule, the No. 15 Florida Gators match up with Texas on Oct. 4 in what should be a tough matchup. For the rest of the Gators' college football schedule, keep reading.
Florida 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|LIU
|Aug. 30
|-
|-
|-
|2
|South Florida
|Sept. 6
|-
|-
|-
|3
|@ LSU
|Sept. 13
|-
|Tigers (-6.5)
|54.5
|4
|@ Miami (FL)
|Sept. 20
|-
|Hurricanes (-3.5)
|55.5
|6
|Texas
|Oct. 4
|-
|Longhorns (-6.5)
|52.5
|7
|@ Texas A&M
|Oct. 11
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Mississippi State
|Oct. 18
|-
|-
|-
Florida 2025 Schedule Insights
- Florida will face the 22nd-hardest schedule in college football, based on opponents' combined win total last season (84).
- Based on their opponents' projected win total this year (78), the Gators have the 19th-toughest schedule in college football.
- Florida will face the 25th-toughest conference schedule in college football, based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last season (62).
- The Gators will go toe-to-toe with eight teams in 2025 who played in a bowl game in 2024.
- In 2025, Florida will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including five that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that accumulated three or fewer wins a year ago.
Florida Betting Insights (2024)
- Florida won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Gators games.
- Florida won all three of the games it was the moneyline favorite last season.
