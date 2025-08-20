2025 Florida Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

As part of their 2025 schedule, the No. 15 Florida Gators match up with Texas on Oct. 4 in what should be a tough matchup. For the rest of the Gators' college football schedule, keep reading.

Florida 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 LIU Aug. 30 - - - 2 South Florida Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ LSU Sept. 13 - Tigers (-6.5) 54.5 4 @ Miami (FL) Sept. 20 - Hurricanes (-3.5) 55.5 6 Texas Oct. 4 - Longhorns (-6.5) 52.5 7 @ Texas A&M Oct. 11 - - - 8 Mississippi State Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Florida 2025 Schedule Insights

Florida will face the 22nd-hardest schedule in college football, based on opponents' combined win total last season (84).

Based on their opponents' projected win total this year (78), the Gators have the 19th-toughest schedule in college football.

Florida will face the 25th-toughest conference schedule in college football, based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last season (62).

The Gators will go toe-to-toe with eight teams in 2025 who played in a bowl game in 2024.

In 2025, Florida will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including five that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that accumulated three or fewer wins a year ago.

Florida Betting Insights (2024)

Florida won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Gators games.

Florida won all three of the games it was the moneyline favorite last season.

