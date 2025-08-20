FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Logo
NCAAF

2025 Florida Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

As part of their 2025 schedule, the No. 15 Florida Gators match up with Texas on Oct. 4 in what should be a tough matchup. For the rest of the Gators' college football schedule, keep reading.

Florida 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1LIUAug. 30---
2South FloridaSept. 6---
3@ LSUSept. 13-Tigers (-6.5)54.5
4@ Miami (FL)Sept. 20-Hurricanes (-3.5)55.5
6TexasOct. 4-Longhorns (-6.5)52.5
7@ Texas A&MOct. 11---
8Mississippi StateOct. 18---

Florida 2025 Schedule Insights

  • Florida will face the 22nd-hardest schedule in college football, based on opponents' combined win total last season (84).
  • Based on their opponents' projected win total this year (78), the Gators have the 19th-toughest schedule in college football.
  • Florida will face the 25th-toughest conference schedule in college football, based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last season (62).
  • The Gators will go toe-to-toe with eight teams in 2025 who played in a bowl game in 2024.
  • In 2025, Florida will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including five that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that accumulated three or fewer wins a year ago.

Florida Betting Insights (2024)

  • Florida won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Gators games.
  • Florida won all three of the games it was the moneyline favorite last season.

See even more in-depth analysis about Florida on FanDuel Research!

