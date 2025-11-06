Florida Atlantic vs Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

The Florida Atlantic Owls versus the Tulsa Golden Hurricane is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Florida Atlantic vs Tulsa Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Florida Atlantic: (-168) | Tulsa: (+142)

Florida Atlantic vs Tulsa Betting Trends

Against the spread, Florida Atlantic is 4-4-0 this season.

Florida Atlantic has covered every time (2-0) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of eight Florida Atlantic games so far this year, five have gone over the total.

Tulsa's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-4-0.

As 3.5-point underdogs or more, Tulsa is 3-3 against the spread.

Tulsa has played eight games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

Florida Atlantic vs Tulsa Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Owls win (51.5%)

Florida Atlantic vs Tulsa Point Spread

Florida Atlantic is favored by 3.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Tulsa, the underdog, is -110.

Florida Atlantic vs Tulsa Over/Under

The over/under for the Florida Atlantic versus Tulsa matchup on Nov. 8 has been set at 64.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Florida Atlantic vs Tulsa Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa reveal Florida Atlantic as the favorite (-168) and Tulsa as the underdog (+142).

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Florida Atlantic 30.3 67 36.3 125 61.0 8 Tulsa 22.0 116 29.6 93 54.3 8

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Stadium: Flagler Credit Union Stadium

