2025 Florida Atlantic Football Odds and Schedule
The Florida Atlantic Owls' schedule for the upcoming 2025 season kicks off on Aug. 30 with a matchup against Maryland. Below, you can check out the rest of the Owls' college football schedule.
Florida Atlantic 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|@ Maryland
|Aug. 30
|-
|Terrapins (-14.5)
|59.5
|2
|Florida A&M
|Sept. 6
|-
|-
|-
|3
|@ Florida International
|Sept. 13
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Memphis
|Sept. 27
|-
|-
|-
|6
|@ Rice
|Oct. 4
|-
|-
|-
|7
|UAB
|Oct. 11
|-
|-
|-
|8
|@ South Florida
|Oct. 18
|-
|-
|-
Florida Atlantic 2025 Schedule Insights
- Florida Atlantic will face the 90th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (74).
- Taking into account their opponents' projected win total this season (63), the Owls have the 18th-easiest schedule in college football.
- In terms of difficulty, based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last season, Florida Atlantic will be playing the 82nd-ranked conference schedule this year.
- The Owls will have six games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.
- In 2025, Florida Atlantic's schedule will feature seven games against teams which had winning records a year ago, including three games against teams that had nine or more wins and two games against squads with three or fewer wins in 2024.
Florida Atlantic Betting Insights (2024)
- Florida Atlantic covered four times in 12 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Owls games.
- Florida Atlantic was listed as the moneyline favorite just two times last season, and it won both games.
