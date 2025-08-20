2025 Florida Atlantic Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Florida Atlantic Owls' schedule for the upcoming 2025 season kicks off on Aug. 30 with a matchup against Maryland. Below, you can check out the rest of the Owls' college football schedule.

Florida Atlantic 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Maryland Aug. 30 - Terrapins (-14.5) 59.5 2 Florida A&M Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Florida International Sept. 13 - - - 5 Memphis Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ Rice Oct. 4 - - - 7 UAB Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ South Florida Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Florida Atlantic 2025 Schedule Insights

Florida Atlantic will face the 90th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (74).

Taking into account their opponents' projected win total this season (63), the Owls have the 18th-easiest schedule in college football.

In terms of difficulty, based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last season, Florida Atlantic will be playing the 82nd-ranked conference schedule this year.

The Owls will have six games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.

In 2025, Florida Atlantic's schedule will feature seven games against teams which had winning records a year ago, including three games against teams that had nine or more wins and two games against squads with three or fewer wins in 2024.

Florida Atlantic Betting Insights (2024)

Florida Atlantic covered four times in 12 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Owls games.

Florida Atlantic was listed as the moneyline favorite just two times last season, and it won both games.

