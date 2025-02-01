FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Flames vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Saturday, the Calgary Flames face the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Flames vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Calgary Flames (25-18-7) vs. Detroit Red Wings (25-21-5)
  • Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flames (-115)Red Wings (-104)5.5Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (54.9%)

Flames vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Flames are 1.5-goal favorites against the Red Wings. The Flames are +220 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are -280.

Flames vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • The Flames-Red Wings game on February 1 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -112 and the under is -108.

Flames vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Flames vs. Red Wings reveal Calgary as the favorite (-115) and Detroit as the underdog (-104) on the road.

