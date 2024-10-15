Flames vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 15
The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Calgary Flames taking on the Chicago Blackhawks.
Flames vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Calgary Flames (3-0) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-1-1)
- Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flames vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flames (-156)
|Blackhawks (+130)
|-
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Flames win (58.2%)
Flames vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-194 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +160.
Flames vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Flames vs Blackhawks October 15 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Flames vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- The Flames vs Blackhawks moneyline has Calgary as a -156 favorite, while Chicago is a +130 underdog on the road.