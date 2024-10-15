menu item
NHL

Flames vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Calgary Flames taking on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Flames vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Calgary Flames (3-0) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-1-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flames (-156)Blackhawks (+130)-Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flames win (58.2%)

Flames vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-194 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +160.

Flames vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Flames vs Blackhawks October 15 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Flames vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • The Flames vs Blackhawks moneyline has Calgary as a -156 favorite, while Chicago is a +130 underdog on the road.

