FanDuel Quick Bet: Bet the Boardroom Mavericks-Lakers SGP Today 2/25/25

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Lakers in their first head-to-head matchup since swapping Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis.

Ahead of tonight's 10:05pm ET tip-off, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special quick bet available courtesy of the Boardroom.

You can bet with the Boardroom with this Same Game Parlay featuring:

Lakers to win

Luka Doncic 20+ points

Luka Doncic 10+ assists

Luka Doncic 10+ rebounds

Here is some key information about tonight's teams and players:

The Lakers are 34-21 and have won 8 of their last 10 games. They have -375 moneyline odds tonight.

Doncic has scored at least 20 points in 19-of-26 games and has -2500 odds to do so tonight.

Doncic recorded 10 assists in 6-of-26 games and has +180 odds to record 10+ assists tonight.

Doncic recorded 10 rebounds in 9-of-26 games and has -120 odds to record 10+ rebounds tonight.

Doncic is averaging 26.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists across 26 games this season. In total, he's had three 20-point triple-doubles this season.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a Same Game Parlay with these four legs comes out to +377 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

