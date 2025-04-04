FanDuel Promo for Women's College Basketball: 25% Profit Boost for Today's Games 4/4/25

The women's college basketball Round of 4 is here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. With the women's semifinals underway, FanDuel is offering all customers a special offer.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for any women's college basketball game(s) taking place on April 4th, 2025!

There are two women's college basketball games to consider for this boost. First, at 7pm ET, Texas and South Carolina square off for the fourth time this season. The Gamecocks are favored by 4.5 points -- all Texas-South Carolina odds can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Then, UConn and UCLA meet in the nightcap. UConn is the favorite in the women's college basketball national championship odds (-155), and they are favored by 7.5 points against UCLA. The over/under is set at 135.5.

Full UConn-UCLA odds, as all other college basketball odds, can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost on any wager for any women's college basketball game(s) taking place on April 4th, 2025!

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of the Profit Boost Token. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake.

See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 1:00 AM ET on April 5th, 2025.

