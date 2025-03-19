FanDuel Promo for College Basketball: 25% Profit Boost for Today's Games 3/19/25

March is here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the college basketball action. With the national tournament about to start, FanDuel is offering all customers a special offer.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for any college basketball game(s) taking place on March 19th, 2025!

The opening round of the tournament features two games happening tonight: Mount Saint Mary's vs. American and Xavier vs. Texas. The current odds for each game can be found below.

Mount Saint Mary's vs. American

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Mt. St. Mary's @ American Mar 19 10:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Xavier vs. Texas

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Xavier @ Texas Mar 20 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost on any wager for any college basketball game(s) taking place on March 19th, 2025!

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of the Profit Boost Token.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake.

See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 3:00 AM ET on March 20th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.