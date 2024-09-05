FanDuel NFL Promo Offer: No Sweat Same Game Parlay for Packers vs. Eagles 9/6/24

The NFL is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. Ahead of Friday's Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles opening matchup in Brazil, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering ALL customers a special promotion.

All customers get a No-Sweat Token to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay wager for the Green Bay Packers-Philadelphia Eagles NFL Game on September 6th!

Friday's matchup pits two of the NFC's top teams against each other. The Eagles have the third shortest odds to win the NFC Championship (+600), and the Packers have the fourth shortest (+900). Both sides made the playoffs last season, with the Packers bowing out in the NFC Championship and the Eagles losing in the Wild Card round.

There's no shortage of star power in this matchup. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has the fifth shortest odds to win MVP (+1200), while Packers quarterback Jordan Love has the sixth shortest (+1400).

Below are the Packers-Eagles odds. Full Week 1 odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your No Sweat Token. Wager a 3+ leg SGP on the Packers vs. Eagles game happening September 6th, 2024. Toggle on your No-Sweat Token and place your bet. Get a refund in Bonus Bets if your bet loses!

Your wager must have final odds of +400 or longer to qualify (+450, +600 would qualify, but -300 or +200 would not qualify).

If you lose, your refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Refund will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt.See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00AM ET on September 7, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Min. three-leg parlay req. Refund issued as a nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Max refund $5 unless otherwise specified. Restrictions apply, including token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.