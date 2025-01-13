FanDuel NFL Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Vikings vs. Rams Wild Card Game on 1/13/25

NFL Wild Card Weekend concludes on Monday, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate the opening round of the NFL Playoffs, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on the Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Playoff game happening on January 13th, 2025!

Vikings-Rams kicks off at 8pm ET from Glendale, Arizona. The 14-3 Vikings earned the top Wild Card spot after amassing the second-best record in the NFC, winning nine of their last 10 games to close out the regular season. The Rams, meanwhile, won the NFC West thanks to winning five of their final six games.

Ahead of Monday's Wild Card game, the Vikings are favored by 2.5 points. The total is set at 47.5 points.

Full Vikings-Rams odds can be found below. All NFL Playoff odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on the Vikings vs. Rams NFL playoff game taking place on January 13th, 2025.

There may be a bet type requirement, a maximum wager, and an odds requirement associated with this offer. Log-in for more details. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on January 14th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.