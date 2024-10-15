FanDuel NCAAF Promo Offer: 25% Profit Boost for College Football Bet 10/15-10/17/24

Week 8 of college football kicks off early this week, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate some mid-week college football action, FanDuel has a special offer for all customers.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager on any college football games happening October 15th to October 17th, 2024.

There are several weekday games to consider for this boost, headlined by a Thursday ACC bout between the Boston College Eagles and Virginia Tech Hokies. Both sides are right in the mix for a bowl berth, with Boston College coming in at 4-2 and Virginia Tech sitting at 3-3.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30pm ET. As of Tuesday morning, Virginia Tech is a 6.5-point favorite on FanDuel.

Below are the Boston College-Virginia Tech odds. A full list of Week 8 odds can be found at the NCAAF odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 25% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any wager on any college football game taking place from October 15th to October 17th, 2024.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on October 18, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.