FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: See Exclusive Offer for NBA on TNT Game Today 2/27/25

The NBA season is in full swing, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate today's NBA on TNT game, FanDuel Sportsbook has an exclusive promotion for ALL customers.

Log in to your FanDuel account to see your exclusive offers for the NBA on TNT game taking place on Thursday, February 27th, 2025!

There is just one NBA on TNT game eligible for this promotion, but it's a good one. At 8pm ET, the Denver Nuggets take on the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee is clinging to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference whereas Denver is tied for third in the West.

This will be the first meeting of the season between Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the latter of whom is listed as probable for tonight's game. Jokic has a 10-5 advantage in all-time head-to-head matchups.

Tonight's line is Nuggets -3.5 and the total is set at 240.5 points.

Full Nuggets-Bucks odds can be found below, while all NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your exclusive NBA on TNT Reward. Your Reward may be used on the NBA on TNT Game taking place on February 27th, 2025.

There is a maximum wager, bet-type restriction, and odds requirement associated with use of your Reward. Log in for more details.

See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The Promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the Promotion Period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on February 28th, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Refund issued as a nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Max refund $5 unless otherwise specified. Restrictions apply, including token expiration.