FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: See Exclusive Offer for NBA on TNT Games Today 3/13/25

The NBA season is in full swing, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate today's NBA on TNT games, FanDuel Sportsbook has an exclusive promotion for ALL customers.

Log in to your FanDuel account to see your exclusive offers for the NBA on TNT games taking place on Thursday, March 13th, 2025!

There are two NBA on TNT games eligible for this promotion. First, at 7:30pm ET the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Milwaukee Bucks. LA has dropped two straight following an 8-game win streak, while Milwaukee is amidst a 3-game skid. Tonight's line is Bucks -7 and the over/under is set at 225.5 total points.

Full Lakers-Bucks odds can be found below.

Then, at 10pm ET, the Sacramento Kings square off with the Golden State Warriors. Sacramento has won two of the first three matchups with Golden State, though the Warriors won the most recent meeting by 24 points. Golden State is favored by 7 points tonight, while the total is up at 233.5 points.

Full Kings-Warriors odds can be found below, while all NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your exclusive NBA on TNT Reward. Your Reward may be used on the NBA on TNT Game taking place on March 13th, 2025.

There is a maximum wager, bet-type restriction, and odds requirement associated with use of your Reward. Log in for more details.

See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on March 14th, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Refund issued as a nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Max refund $5 unless otherwise specified. Restrictions apply, including token expiration.