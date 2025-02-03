FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for NBA SGP on 2/3/25

The NBA is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate a 10-game Monday NBA slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token for any 3+ leg Same Game Parlay (SGP) or SGP+ for NBA games taking place on February 3rd, 2025!

Monday features 10 NBA games to consider for this boost, headlined by a 7:40pm ET clash between the Houston Rockets and New York Knicks. Entering Monday, the Rockets have the third-best record in the Western Conference (32-16) while the Knicks are in third place in the West (30-14). Houston won the first head-to-head matchup, 109-97.

As of Monday morning, tonight's line is Knicks -6 and the total is set at 223.5 points.

Full Rockets-Knicks odds can be found below, while all other NBA odds, can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any 3+ leg NBA parlay / SGP / SGP+ for any game taking place on February 3rd, 2025.

The final odds of your eligible wager must be +100 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of each Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible NBA Games on 2/3/25

Here are the NBA games being played on February 3rd with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Hawks at Pistons -4.0 +146 -174 235 Wizards at Hornets -4.0 +156 -186 217.5 Rockets at Knicks -6.0 +198 -240 223.5 Kings at Timberwolves -4.5 +156 -186 221.5 Bucks at Thunder -11.5 +420 -560 232.5 Spurs at Grizzlies -5.0 +176 -210 240.5 Pelicans at Nuggets -11.5 +480 -650 241 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.)

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on February 4th, 2025.

