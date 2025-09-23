FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Tuesday 9/23/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Logan Webb, Giants ($9,800)

Logan Webb boasts a 3.15 SIERA and 26.0% strikeout rate. In a home date with the St. Louis Cardinals, he projects for a slate-best 38.9 FanDuel points, according to our MLB DFS projections. Webb gave up six earned runs to the Los Angeles Dodgers two starts ago, but even with that outing, he's posted a 3.02 xFIP over his past seven starts. The Cards have nothing to play for and have mailed it in. Over the last 30 days, they're next to last in wOBA (.284) with the sixth-highest K rate in that time (24.8%).

Cole Ragans, Royals ($8,800)

Speaking of teams that have mailed it in -- the Los Angeles Angels are the poster boys for it. Over the past 30 days, the Halos have an MLB-worst -- and eye-popping -- 31.4% K rate and are also dead last in wOBA (.279). It's an amazing matchup for Cole Ragans. A top-tier arm, Ragans is at this salary because he just returned from injury. He's made one start since coming off the IL and threw only 62 pitches. There's reason for concern. However, his strikeout prop is at 6.5 with -118 odds on the over, and that's enough for me. He's my favorite pitching play today.

Andre Pallante, Cardinals ($6,600)

I thought about writing up Luis Gil ($9,300) against the Chicago White Sox, but I wanted to cover a pitcher at a different salary range. That led me to Andre Pallante. The Cards' righty isn't that good (4.45), and he doesn't miss many bats (15.3%). Why is he viable? Because he generates a lot of grounders (59.5% ground-ball rate) and will see a San Francisco Giants team that is last in wOBA over the last 14 days (.247).

Stacks to Target

Atlanta Braves

Players to Target: Matt Olson ($3,800), Drake Baldwin ($2,700), Jurickson Profar ($3,700) and Michael Harris ($2,900)

The slate's top implied total belongs to the Atlanta Braves (5.4). The Braves are at home against right-hander Brad Lord, the owner of a 19.8% K rate. Lefties have hammered him to the tune of a .354 wOBA and 1.60 dingers per nine, so that's where my focus will be. Matt Olson has quietly had a super solid season, and he's been lights out of late, recording a .465 wOBA with seven bombs in September. After Lord, the Braves will face a Washington Nationals bullpen that has the third-worst xFIP across the last 30 days (4.69).

Houston Astros

Players to Target: Jeremy Pena ($3,200), Carlos Correa ($2,800), Christian Walker ($3,100) and Isaac Paredes ($3,100)

The Houston Astros (5.3 implied total) get a big park-factor boost in Sacramento and are taking on A's left-hander Jeffrey Springs (1.71 HR/9 to righties). That makes this a dream spot for the righty-heavy Astros, and with them fighting to get back into the AL West lead, Houston should have its foot on the gas all night. Plus, it helps that the Athletics have the ninth-worst reliever xFIP (4.43) over the last 30 days. Carlos Correa has a .342 wOBA and 39.2% hard-hit rate against left-handers this year while Jeremy Pena is a modest-salaried leadoff bat.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Freddie Freeman ($3,600), Mookie Betts ($3,800), Max Muncy ($3,100) and Tommy Edman ($2,900)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are showing a 4.9 implied total for a road game against Brandon Pfaadt (19.1% K rate and 4.11 SIERA). With Shohei Ohtani ($8,200) starting on the mound, I like the idea of Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts being my core pieces in Dodgers stacks. After looking lost for parts of 2025, Betts has predictably figured it out as he's got a .348 wOBA in the second half, including a red-hot .413 wOBA in September. Tommy Edman is a handy puzzle piece as he can be slotted in at any of SS, 2B, 3B and OF.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on September 23rd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.