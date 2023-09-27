FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Wednesday 9/27/23

We have a handful of aces taking the mound on Wednesday, but pairing them with the top stacks could be difficult, giving us some tough decisions this evening.

Pitching Breakdown

Pablo Lopez ($11,300) has a slate-high salary, but he's the best combination of talent and matchup tonight.

Lopez is closing out another rock-solid season, and it's perhaps his best ever when going by his underlying metrics. Over 31 starts, he's amassed a 3.39 SIERA, 29.2% strikeout rate, and 6.0% walk rate, and his Baseball Savant page is a sea of red, with his 2.98 xERA being especially impressive.

Going up against the Oakland Athletics should only further help him pad those stats. The A's have a slate-low 3.14 implied team total, and Lopez's K prop is way up at 8.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gerrit Cole ($11,100) pretty much had the American League Cy Young locked up already, but a dominating performance over the Toronto Blue Jays last week officially sealed the deal. Cole allowed just one earned run over eight innings while racking up nine strikeouts (58 FanDuel points).

He'll face these same Blue Jays again on Wednesday, and while he'll have a tough time matching that prior output, it wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see him end his campaign on a high note. Since a poor outing against the Boston Red Sox in mid-August, Cole has been lights out down the stretch, logging a 2.77 xFIP, 31.4% strikeout rate, and 3.5% walk rate over his last six starts.

Framber Valdez ($10,600) is also in the mix, though this is a boom-or-bust kind of matchup against the Seattle Mariners. Seattle's active roster has a 114 wRC+ versus southpaws and could start as many as eight right-handed batters. At the same time, they also own a 26.3% strikeout rate in the split.

Given that Valdez is just average at getting punchouts versus righties, he's still unlikely to match Lopez and/or Cole in that department. Yet he's popped for 10 Ks in two of his last three, so we can't rule it out completely. If nothing else, we regularly see him reach seven innings, and that volume paired with a win and quality start could still lead to a high fantasy score.

Once we get below $10,000, Jose Berrios ($9,900) and Griffin Canning ($8,600) are possible options.

Berrios is firmly in the "solid but unspectacular" category just about across the board, but this isn't a bad spot to take a shot against the New York Yankees. New York is below-average versus right-handers, and with nothing left to play for, it wouldn't be shocking to see a key bat or two out of the lineup as we saw with Aaron Judge sitting last night. The Yankees' 3.43 implied team total is the slate's second-lowest mark.

Canning has a brutal matchup against a Texas Rangers team still fighting to secure its division, so this could absolutely end poorly. However, he has a stellar 3.21 xFIP, 31.3% strikeout rate, and 6.0% walk rate since the All-Star break, and he's gotten up to 109 pitches in back-to-back starts.

Hitting Breakdown

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a 7.29 implied team total in Denver, a crazy number even by Coors Field standards.

Right-hander Noah Davis has little in his limited profile to suggest that he'll be able to keep the Dodgers off the board, though. Over 25 2/3 MLB innings this season, he's put up a 5.17 xFIP, 17.7% strikeout rate, and 10.5% walk rate and it's not like he's crushed it in Triple-A, either (6.70 xFIP).

Davis has shown an ability to induce grounders in same-handed matchups, so perhaps the lefty sticks get a slight bump here -- particularly Freddie Freeman ($4,700) and Max Muncy ($4,200) -- but we probably shouldn't nitpick too much here and just roster whichever Dodgers stars are in the lineup.

The Atlanta Braves' 5.16 implied team total would lead most slates, and they're the other obvious top stack.

Right-hander Jameson Taillon has wildly different splits, so in this case, we'll really want to lean on the Braves' lefties. Against left-handed batters, Taillon comes in with a 5.50 xFIP, 19.4% strikeout rate, 10.0% walk rate, and 49.1% fly-ball rate.

Matt Olson ($4,500) and Ozzie Albies ($3,900) are the ideal guys to make room for, and Michael Harris II ($3,000) and Eddie Rosario ($2,700) remain potential salary-savers.

If you're rostering one of the slate's high-salaried aces, the Minnesota Twins are an ideal value stack. None of the projected Twins starters have a salary above $3,200.

Joey Estes is making his second MLB start for the A's, and if it's anything like his first one, Oakland will be in for a long night. The 21-year-old righty allowed five earned runs and three home runs in 4 2/3 innings while logging just two strikeouts.

Estes' minor league numbers this year only further lower our expectations. He posted a 4.91 xFIP and 23.3% strikeout rate over 104 1/3 innings in Double-A, and he put up a 6.04 xFIP and 21.5% strikeout rate in 32 2/3 Triple-A frames.

Unfortunately for Estes, it simply looks like he isn't ready for the big leagues yet. Jorge Polanco ($3,200), Max Kepler ($2,900), and Matt Wallner ($2,800) are some of the top power options with the platoon advantage.

The Chicago Cubs also have a plus matchup against Braves spot starter Darius Vines. The righty has an uninspiring 5.14 SIERA and 15% strikeout rate across 14 1/3 innings this year, and he's hovered around a 20% strikeout rate in Triple-A both this year and 2022.

Vines went just 61 pitches in his most recent MLB appearance last week, so he'll probably only be out there for 3-4 innings. Still, this is a good spot to target the meat of this Cubs order, and other than Cody Bellinger ($3,800), this team is far easier to stack than the Dodgers or Braves, too.

