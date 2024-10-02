FanDuel Baseball Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Any MLB Wild Card Bet on 10/2/24

October has arrived, bringing with it the 2024 MLB playoffs. There are plenty of ways to get in on the playoff action on FanDuel Sportsbook, and FanDuel is offering all customers a special offer to kick off the postseason.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on any MLB Wild Card game happening October 2nd, 2024.

Wednesday features four MLB Wild Card games, starting with Game 2 of the Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros at 2:30pm ET. Detroit carried over their late-season momentum into Game 1, downing the Astros 3-1.

Even so, Houston is a -178 moneyline favorite and the over/under is set at 7.5 runs for Game 2. Full Tigers-Astros odds can be found below.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any wager for any MLB Wild Card playoff game taking place on October 2nd, 2024.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 10/2/24

Here are the MLB games being played on October 2nd with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros -1.5 (+122) +150 -178 7.5 Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles -1.5 (+140) +128 -152 7.5 New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers +1.5 (-196) -102 -116 7.5 Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres +1.5 (-210) +102 -120 6.5

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on October 3rd, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.