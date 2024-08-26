FanDuel Baseball Promo Offer: 25% Profit Boost for MLB SGP Bets on 8/26/24

The second half of the 2024 MLB season is in full swing, but there's still plenty of time to get in on the regular season action on FanDuel.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay wager on any MLB game happening August 26th!

Monday's docket features 11 games, headlined by an interleague bout between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros and Phillies are both atop their divisions with a month left in the regular season. This will be the first meeting of the season between them.

For today's series-opener, Ronel Blanco (9-6, 3.14 ERA) is scheduled to start for the visiting 'Stros while Zack Wheeler (12-6, 2.73 ERA) toes the rubber for the Phils.

As of Monday morning, Philadelphia is a -172 moneyline favorite and the total is set at 8.0 runs. Full Astros-Phillies odds can be found below.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 25% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on a 3+ leg SGP wager for any MLB game taking place on August 26th, 2024.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of +400 or longer to qualify for this promotion. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 8/26/24

Here are the MLB games being played on August 26th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians +1.5 (-152) -126 +108 8.5 Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates +1.5 (-188) -104 -112 8.5 Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians +1.5 (-188) +100 -118 8.5 Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (+130) +144 -172 8 New York Yankees at Washington Nationals +1.5 (-104) -184 +154 9 Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox -1.5 (+130) +130 -154 9 Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins +1.5 (-200) +102 -120 8 View Full Table

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on August 27, 2024.

