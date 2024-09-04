Ezekiel Elliott Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys will play the Cleveland Browns -- whose rushing defense was ranked 11th in the NFL last year (105.5 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Elliott vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.78

6.78 Projected Rushing Yards: 42.17

42.17 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.24

0.24 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.83

8.83 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Elliott 2023 Fantasy Performance

Elliott picked up 123.5 fantasy points (7.3 per game), 33rd at his position and 120th in the league.

In his best game last season -- Week 14 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Elliott accumulated 20.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 22 carries, 68 yards; 7 receptions, 72 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 16 versus the Denver Broncos, Elliott had another strong showing with 12.0 fantasy points, thanks to 12 carries, 27 yards; 9 receptions, 33 yards, 1 TD.

Elliott accumulated 1.3 fantasy points -- 5 carries, 13 yards -- in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

In his second-worst performance of the year -- Week 4 versus the Dallas Cowboys -- Elliott had 2.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 6 carries, 16 yards.

Browns Defensive Performance

Last season, Cleveland allowed one quarterback to register over 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Browns last season.

Against Cleveland last season, seven players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Browns surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Cleveland gave up over 100 receiving yards to three players last season.

The Browns allowed 20 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Cleveland allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to three players last season.

Looking at run defense, the Browns gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players last season.

Against Cleveland last season, 13 players rushed for at least one TD.

In the running game, the Browns allowed two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

