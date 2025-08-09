Evan Engram 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram is the eighth-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after picking up 42.5 points a year ago (35th among all NFL TEs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Evan Engram Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Engram's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 42.5 278 34 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 69.9 160 12

Evan Engram 2024 Game-by-Game

Engram accumulated 9.6 fantasy points -- four receptions, 36 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 8 versus the Green Bay Packers. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 0.5 4 1 5 0 Week 6 @Bears 8.2 10 10 102 0 Week 7 Patriots 3.5 5 5 35 0 Week 8 Packers 9.6 5 4 36 1 Week 9 @Eagles 6.5 10 5 45 0 Week 10 Vikings 4.0 8 6 40 0 Week 11 @Lions 2.8 7 5 28 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Evan Engram vs. Other Broncos Receivers

The Broncos ran 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 10th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Engram's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Evan Engram 64 47 365 1 3 Courtland Sutton 135 81 1081 8 21 Marvin Mims 52 39 503 6 5 Devaughn Vele 55 41 475 3 7

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Evan Engram? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.