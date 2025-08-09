FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Evan Engram 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Evan Engram 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram is the eighth-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after picking up 42.5 points a year ago (35th among all NFL TEs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

Evan Engram Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Engram's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points42.527834
2025 Projected Fantasy Points69.916012

Evan Engram 2024 Game-by-Game

Engram accumulated 9.6 fantasy points -- four receptions, 36 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 8 versus the Green Bay Packers. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Dolphins0.54150
Week 6@Bears8.210101020
Week 7Patriots3.555350
Week 8Packers9.654361
Week 9@Eagles6.5105450
Week 10Vikings4.086400
Week 11@Lions2.875280

Evan Engram vs. Other Broncos Receivers

The Broncos ran 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 10th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Engram's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Evan Engram644736513
Courtland Sutton135811081821
Marvin Mims523950365
Devaughn Vele554147537

Want more data and analysis on Evan Engram? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

