Elijah Moore Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Cleveland Browns wideout Elijah Moore will be up against the team with last year's 19th-ranked passing defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers (222.3 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

Daily fantasy players, is Moore worth considering for his next matchup versus the Steelers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Moore vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: September 18, 2023

September 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.28

4.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 30.07

30.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Moore picked up 51.1 fantasy points (3.7 per game) -- 87th at his position, 219th in the NFL.

In his one game this season, Moore picked up 6.2 fantasy points. He had 43 receiving yards on three catches (seven targets) and zero touchdowns.

In Week 12 last season versus the Chicago Bears, Moore put up a season-high 12.0 fantasy points, with this stat line: two receptions, 64 yards and one touchdown.

Moore accumulated 6.0 fantasy points in Week 14 versus the Buffalo Bills -- six catches, 60 yards -- which was his second-best performance last season.

Moore recorded 1.1 fantasy points -- one catch, 11 yards, on four targets -- in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, and that was his second-worst performance of the season.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Against Pittsburgh last year, three players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

17 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Steelers last season.

In the passing game, Pittsburgh allowed six players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Steelers last year, three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus Pittsburgh last season, eight players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Steelers last season, 24 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Pittsburgh allowed three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Steelers allowed two players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Pittsburgh allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Last season, the Steelers didn't allow any opposing player to score multiple rushing touchdowns against them.

