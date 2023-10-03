Elijah Mitchell Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will take on the 17th-ranked tun defense of the Dallas Cowboys (111.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

With Mitchell's next game versus the Cowboys, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Mitchell vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 2.26

2.26 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.51

13.51 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

0.08 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.13

3.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Mitchell Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Mitchell is currently the 73rd-ranked fantasy player (275th overall), putting up 5.4 total fantasy points (2.7 per game).

Through two games this year, Mitchell has put up 5.4 fantasy points, rushing for 52 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 16 carries. He has also contributed two yards on three catches (four targets) as a pass-catcher.

In Week 3 against the New York Giants, Mitchell posted 4.4 fantasy points, carrying the ball 11 times for 42 yards (3.8 yards per carry) with three receptions for two yards as a receiver.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas is yet to allow someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Cowboys have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

Dallas has not allowed a player to pass for more than one TD in a game this year.

No player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have given up a touchdown catch by two players this year.

Dallas has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Cowboys' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD versus Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

