Elijah Mitchell Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Elijah Mitchell and the San Francisco 49ers will meet the New York Giants -- whose run defense was ranked 27th in the NFL last year (144.2 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 3, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Considering Mitchell for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Giants? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Mitchell vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Giants Game Day: September 21, 2023

September 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 2.28

2.28 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.57

14.57 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

0.10 Projected Receiving Yards: 1.63

1.63 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.01

Projections provided by numberFire

Mitchell 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 40.6 fantasy points (8.1 per game), Mitchell was 64th at his position (and 254th in the league).

In his one game so far this year, Mitchell had 10 rushing yards on five attempts and zero touchdowns, ending up with 1.0 fantasy points.

In his best game last season -- Week 18 versus the Arizona Cardinals -- Mitchell accumulated 17.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 5 carries, 55 yards, 2 TDs.

Mitchell accumulated 8.8 fantasy points in Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Chargers (18 carries, 89 yards) in his second-best game last season.

In Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, Mitchell put up a season-low 4.1 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 6 carries, 41 yards.

Mitchell collected 4.3 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 35 yards -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was in Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints.

Giants Defensive Performance

Last year, New York allowed two quarterbacks to register more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Giants allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, New York allowed two or more passing touchdowns to seven opposing QBs.

Last year, the Giants allowed one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, New York allowed over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

Against the Giants last season, 18 players caught a TD pass.

New York allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to three players last season.

In terms of run D, the Giants allowed five players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, New York allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players last season.

Two players rushed for multiple scores in a game versus the Giants last year.

