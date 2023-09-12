Elijah Mitchell Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

San Francisco 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell will take on the team with last year's 13th-ranked run defense, the Los Angeles Rams (115.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Mitchell worth considering for his next game versus the Rams? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Mitchell vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.34

6.34 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.37

39.37 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

0.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 5.67

5.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Mitchell 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 254th overall and 62nd at his position, Mitchell picked up 40.6 fantasy points (8.1 per game) in 2022.

In his one game so far this year, Mitchell had 10 rushing yards on five attempts and zero touchdowns, ending up with 1.0 fantasy points.

In his best game last year -- Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals -- Mitchell accumulated 17.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 5 carries, 55 yards, 2 TDs.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Chargers -- Mitchell picked up 8.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 18 carries, 89 yards.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears -- Mitchell accumulated 4.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: 6 carries, 41 yards.

Mitchell collected 4.3 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 35 yards -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints.

Rams Defensive Performance

Against Los Angeles last year, three players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Rams allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Los Angeles gave up two or more touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Rams gave up three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Los Angeles let seven players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass defense, the Rams allowed a touchdown reception to 23 players last season.

Los Angeles didn't surrender more than one receiving TD to any opposing player last season.

In terms of run D, the Rams allowed two players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Los Angeles last season, nine players ran for at least one TD.

The Rams allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to three players last year.

