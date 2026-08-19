Elic Ayomanor 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor could be a fantasy selection for you this coming season -- continue reading for stats and fantasy projections.

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Elic Ayomanor Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Ayomanor's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 55.0 210 64 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 62.5 172 65

Elic Ayomanor 2025 Game-by-Game

Ayomanor accumulated 11.6 fantasy points -- four receptions, 56 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Rams. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 1.3 7 2 13 0 Week 2 Rams 11.6 6 4 56 1 Week 3 Colts 9.8 5 4 38 1 Week 4 @Texans 4.4 7 2 44 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 1.8 4 2 18 0 Week 6 @Raiders 2.7 5 3 27 0 Week 7 Patriots 2.9 5 2 29 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Elic Ayomanor vs. Other Titans Receivers

The Titans ran 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 30th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Ayomanor's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Elic Ayomanor 89 41 515 4 8 Wan'Dale Robinson 140 92 1014 4 11 Chimere Dike 74 48 423 4 14 Gunnar Helm 55 44 357 2 7

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