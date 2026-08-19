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Elic Ayomanor 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Elic Ayomanor 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor could be a fantasy selection for you this coming season -- continue reading for stats and fantasy projections.

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Elic Ayomanor Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Ayomanor's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points55.021064
2026 Projected Fantasy Points62.517265

Elic Ayomanor 2025 Game-by-Game

Ayomanor accumulated 11.6 fantasy points -- four receptions, 56 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Rams. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Broncos1.372130
Week 2Rams11.664561
Week 3Colts9.854381
Week 4@Texans4.472440
Week 5@Cardinals1.842180
Week 6@Raiders2.753270
Week 7Patriots2.952290

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Elic Ayomanor vs. Other Titans Receivers

The Titans ran 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 30th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Ayomanor's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Elic Ayomanor894151548
Wan'Dale Robinson140921014411
Chimere Dike7448423414
Gunnar Helm554435727

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Want more data and analysis on Elic Ayomanor? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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