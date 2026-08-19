Elic Ayomanor 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor could be a fantasy selection for you this coming season -- continue reading for stats and fantasy projections.
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Elic Ayomanor Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Ayomanor's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|55.0
|210
|64
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|62.5
|172
|65
Elic Ayomanor 2025 Game-by-Game
Ayomanor accumulated 11.6 fantasy points -- four receptions, 56 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Rams. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|1.3
|7
|2
|13
|0
|Week 2
|Rams
|11.6
|6
|4
|56
|1
|Week 3
|Colts
|9.8
|5
|4
|38
|1
|Week 4
|@Texans
|4.4
|7
|2
|44
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|1.8
|4
|2
|18
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|2.7
|5
|3
|27
|0
|Week 7
|Patriots
|2.9
|5
|2
|29
|0
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Elic Ayomanor vs. Other Titans Receivers
The Titans ran 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 30th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Ayomanor's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Elic Ayomanor
|89
|41
|515
|4
|8
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|140
|92
|1014
|4
|11
|Chimere Dike
|74
|48
|423
|4
|14
|Gunnar Helm
|55
|44
|357
|2
|7
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