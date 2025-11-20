East Carolina vs UTSA Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the East Carolina Pirates and the UTSA Roadrunners.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

East Carolina vs UTSA Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: East Carolina: (-132) | UTSA: (+110)

East Carolina: (-132) | UTSA: (+110) Spread: East Carolina: -2.5 (-110) | UTSA: +2.5 (-110)

East Carolina: -2.5 (-110) | UTSA: +2.5 (-110) Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

East Carolina vs UTSA Betting Trends

Against the spread, East Carolina is 6-4-0 this season.

East Carolina's ATS record as 2.5-point or bigger favorites is 5-2.

Out of 10 East Carolina games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

Against the spread, UTSA is 5-5-0 this season.

UTSA has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

UTSA has seen seven of its 10 games go over the point total.

East Carolina vs UTSA Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (68.1%)

East Carolina vs UTSA Point Spread

UTSA is the underdog by 2.5 points against East Carolina. UTSA is -110 to cover the spread, and East Carolina is -110.

East Carolina vs UTSA Over/Under

East Carolina versus UTSA on Nov. 22 has an over/under of 62.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

East Carolina vs UTSA Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for East Carolina vs. UTSA reveal East Carolina as the favorite (-132) and UTSA as the underdog (+110).

East Carolina vs. UTSA Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games East Carolina 33.6 30 18.3 15 55.8 10 UTSA 32.3 39 30.4 105 59.2 10

East Carolina vs. UTSA Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Stadium: Alamodome

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth East Carolina vs. UTSA analysis on FanDuel Research.