East Carolina vs Memphis Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The East Carolina Pirates are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, up against the Memphis Tigers.

East Carolina vs Memphis Odds & Spread

Moneyline: East Carolina: (-142) | Memphis: (+120)

East Carolina: (-142) | Memphis: (+120) Spread: East Carolina: -2.5 (-115) | Memphis: +2.5 (-105)

East Carolina: -2.5 (-115) | Memphis: +2.5 (-105) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

East Carolina vs Memphis Betting Trends

East Carolina's record against the spread is 5-4-0.

East Carolina's ATS record as 2.5-point or bigger favorites is 4-2.

There have been four East Carolina games (of nine) that hit the over this year.

Memphis is 8-2-0 against the spread this year.

Memphis is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.

This year, five of Memphis' 10 games have hit the over.

East Carolina vs Memphis Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (60.4%)

East Carolina vs Memphis Point Spread

East Carolina is a 2.5-point favorite against Memphis. East Carolina is -115 to cover the spread, and Memphis is -105.

East Carolina vs Memphis Over/Under

A total of 58.5 points has been set for the East Carolina-Memphis game on Nov. 15, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

East Carolina vs Memphis Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Memphis-East Carolina, Memphis is the underdog at +120, and East Carolina is -142.

East Carolina vs. Memphis Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games East Carolina 33.9 29 17.3 15 55.6 9 Memphis 37.1 8 21.1 55 56.2 10

East Carolina vs. Memphis Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Stadium: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

