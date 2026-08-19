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Dylan Sampson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Dylan Sampson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2026 season, Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson could be a fantasy selection for you, so scroll down, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

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Dylan Sampson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Sampson's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points47.523153
2026 Projected Fantasy Points65.116650

Dylan Sampson 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 12 versus the Las Vegas Raiders -- Sampson finished with 14.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 7 carries, 23 yards; 2 receptions, 59 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Bengals9.31229088093
Week 2@Ravens7.946033119
Week 3Packers0.2120-002
Week 4@Lions-0.21-20100-2
Week 5Vikings0.21-402102
Week 6@Steelers2.4312022024
Week 7Dolphins1.738011017

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Dylan Sampson vs. Other Browns Rushers

The Browns, who ranked 31st in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.0% of the time while running the ball 43.0% of the time. Below is a look at how Sampson's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Dylan Sampson65175062.7
Quinshon Judkins2308277313.6
Shedeur Sanders21169118.0
Malachi Corley13127019.8

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Want more data and analysis on Dylan Sampson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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