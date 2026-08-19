Dylan Sampson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2026 season, Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson could be a fantasy selection for you, so scroll down, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.
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Dylan Sampson Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Sampson's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|47.5
|231
|53
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|65.1
|166
|50
Dylan Sampson 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 12 versus the Las Vegas Raiders -- Sampson finished with 14.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 7 carries, 23 yards; 2 receptions, 59 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Bengals
|9.3
|12
|29
|0
|8
|8
|0
|93
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|7.9
|4
|6
|0
|3
|3
|1
|19
|Week 3
|Packers
|0.2
|1
|2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|Week 4
|@Lions
|-0.2
|1
|-2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|Week 5
|Vikings
|0.2
|1
|-4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Week 6
|@Steelers
|2.4
|3
|12
|0
|2
|2
|0
|24
|Week 7
|Dolphins
|1.7
|3
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|17
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Dylan Sampson vs. Other Browns Rushers
The Browns, who ranked 31st in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.0% of the time while running the ball 43.0% of the time. Below is a look at how Sampson's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Dylan Sampson
|65
|175
|0
|6
|2.7
|Quinshon Judkins
|230
|827
|7
|31
|3.6
|Shedeur Sanders
|21
|169
|1
|1
|8.0
|Malachi Corley
|13
|127
|0
|1
|9.8
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