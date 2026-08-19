Dylan Sampson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2026 season, Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson could be a fantasy selection for you, so scroll down, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

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Dylan Sampson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Sampson's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 47.5 231 53 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 65.1 166 50

Dylan Sampson 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 12 versus the Las Vegas Raiders -- Sampson finished with 14.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 7 carries, 23 yards; 2 receptions, 59 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Bengals 9.3 12 29 0 8 8 0 93 Week 2 @Ravens 7.9 4 6 0 3 3 1 19 Week 3 Packers 0.2 1 2 0 - 0 0 2 Week 4 @Lions -0.2 1 -2 0 1 0 0 -2 Week 5 Vikings 0.2 1 -4 0 2 1 0 2 Week 6 @Steelers 2.4 3 12 0 2 2 0 24 Week 7 Dolphins 1.7 3 8 0 1 1 0 17 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Dylan Sampson vs. Other Browns Rushers

The Browns, who ranked 31st in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.0% of the time while running the ball 43.0% of the time. Below is a look at how Sampson's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dylan Sampson 65 175 0 6 2.7 Quinshon Judkins 230 827 7 31 3.6 Shedeur Sanders 21 169 1 1 8.0 Malachi Corley 13 127 0 1 9.8

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