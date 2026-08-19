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Dylan Drummond 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Dylan Drummond 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Dylan Drummond on your fantasy radar this year? See below for stats and fantasy projections.

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Dylan Drummond Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Drummond's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points4.2472156
2026 Projected Fantasy Points55.718776

Dylan Drummond 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 14 versus the Seattle Seahawks -- Drummond finished with 2.1 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 21 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 12@Saints1.833180
Week 13@Jets0.33130
Week 14Seahawks2.153210
Week 15@Buccaneers0.0000
Week 17Rams0.0000
Week 18Saints0.0000

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Dylan Drummond vs. Other Falcons Receivers

The Falcons threw the ball on 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 46.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 24th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Drummond's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Dylan Drummond1174203
Kyle Pitts11888928511
Drake London11268919713
Bijan Robinson10379820412

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Want more data and analysis on Dylan Drummond? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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