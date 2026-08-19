Dylan Drummond 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Is Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Dylan Drummond on your fantasy radar this year? See below for stats and fantasy projections.
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Dylan Drummond Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Drummond's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|4.2
|472
|156
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|55.7
|187
|76
Dylan Drummond 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 14 versus the Seattle Seahawks -- Drummond finished with 2.1 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 21 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 12
|@Saints
|1.8
|3
|3
|18
|0
|Week 13
|@Jets
|0.3
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Week 14
|Seahawks
|2.1
|5
|3
|21
|0
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Rams
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Saints
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
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Dylan Drummond vs. Other Falcons Receivers
The Falcons threw the ball on 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 46.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 24th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Drummond's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Dylan Drummond
|11
|7
|42
|0
|3
|Kyle Pitts
|118
|88
|928
|5
|11
|Drake London
|112
|68
|919
|7
|13
|Bijan Robinson
|103
|79
|820
|4
|12
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