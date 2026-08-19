Dylan Drummond 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Dylan Drummond on your fantasy radar this year? See below for stats and fantasy projections.

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Dylan Drummond Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Drummond's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 4.2 472 156 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 55.7 187 76

Dylan Drummond 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 14 versus the Seattle Seahawks -- Drummond finished with 2.1 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 21 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 12 @Saints 1.8 3 3 18 0 Week 13 @Jets 0.3 3 1 3 0 Week 14 Seahawks 2.1 5 3 21 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 0.0 0 0 0 Week 17 Rams 0.0 0 0 0 Week 18 Saints 0.0 0 0 0

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Dylan Drummond vs. Other Falcons Receivers

The Falcons threw the ball on 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 46.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 24th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Drummond's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Dylan Drummond 11 7 42 0 3 Kyle Pitts 118 88 928 5 11 Drake London 112 68 919 7 13 Bijan Robinson 103 79 820 4 12

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