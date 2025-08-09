Dyami Brown 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Dyami Brown is the 79th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after picking up 37.4 fantasy points a year ago (100th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Jacksonville Jaguars player, scroll down.

Dyami Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Brown's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 37.4 294 100 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 56.8 197 80

Dyami Brown 2024 Game-by-Game

Brown picked up 11.7 fantasy points -- two catches, 57 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Giants 1.7 4 2 17 0 Week 3 @Bengals 1.6 2 2 16 0 Week 4 @Cardinals 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 5 Browns 11.7 2 2 57 1 Week 6 @Ravens 1.1 1 1 11 0 Week 7 Panthers 2.3 3 1 23 0 Week 8 Bears 0.6 1 1 6 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Dyami Brown vs. Other Jaguars Receivers

The Jaguars, who ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 56.9% of the time while running the football 43.1% of the time. Below is a look at how Brown's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Dyami Brown 40 30 308 1 4 Brian Thomas 133 87 1282 10 16 Brenton Strange 53 40 411 2 6 Parker Washington 51 32 390 3 6

