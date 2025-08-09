FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Dyami Brown 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Dyami Brown 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Dyami Brown is the 79th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after picking up 37.4 fantasy points a year ago (100th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Jacksonville Jaguars player, scroll down.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Dyami Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Brown's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points37.4294100
2025 Projected Fantasy Points56.819780

Dyami Brown 2024 Game-by-Game

Brown picked up 11.7 fantasy points -- two catches, 57 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 2Giants1.742170
Week 3@Bengals1.622160
Week 4@Cardinals0.41140
Week 5Browns11.722571
Week 6@Ravens1.111110
Week 7Panthers2.331230
Week 8Bears0.61160

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Dyami Brown vs. Other Jaguars Receivers

The Jaguars, who ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 56.9% of the time while running the football 43.1% of the time. Below is a look at how Brown's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Dyami Brown403030814
Brian Thomas1338712821016
Brenton Strange534041126
Parker Washington513239036

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Dyami Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup