Dyami Brown 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Dyami Brown is the 79th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after picking up 37.4 fantasy points a year ago (100th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Jacksonville Jaguars player, scroll down.
Dyami Brown Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Brown's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|37.4
|294
|100
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|56.8
|197
|80
Dyami Brown 2024 Game-by-Game
Brown picked up 11.7 fantasy points -- two catches, 57 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 2
|Giants
|1.7
|4
|2
|17
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|1.6
|2
|2
|16
|0
|Week 4
|@Cardinals
|0.4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 5
|Browns
|11.7
|2
|2
|57
|1
|Week 6
|@Ravens
|1.1
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 7
|Panthers
|2.3
|3
|1
|23
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|0.6
|1
|1
|6
|0
Dyami Brown vs. Other Jaguars Receivers
The Jaguars, who ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 56.9% of the time while running the football 43.1% of the time. Below is a look at how Brown's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Dyami Brown
|40
|30
|308
|1
|4
|Brian Thomas
|133
|87
|1282
|10
|16
|Brenton Strange
|53
|40
|411
|2
|6
|Parker Washington
|51
|32
|390
|3
|6
