Duke vs Wake Forest Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

Two streaking teams square off when the Duke Blue Devils (16-2, 8-0 ACC) visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-4, 7-1 ACC) on January 25, 2025. The Blue Devils will put their 12-game win streak on the line against the Demon Deacons, who have won six straight.

Duke vs. Wake Forest Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Duke vs. Wake Forest Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (70.7%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Duke (-11.5) versus Wake Forest on Saturday. The over/under is set at 135.5 points for this game.

Duke vs. Wake Forest: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke is 12-6-0 ATS this season.

Wake Forest has covered nine times in 19 games with a spread this season.

The Blue Devils have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered seven times in 11 games at home, and they've covered five times in five games when playing on the road.

The Demon Deacons have performed better against the spread away (3-3-0) than at home (4-6-0) this year.

Against the spread, in conference play, Duke is 6-2-0 this year.

Against the spread in ACC action, Wake Forest is 6-2-0 this season.

Duke vs. Wake Forest: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been the moneyline favorite in 16 games this season and has come away with the win 14 times (87.5%) in those contests.

The Blue Devils have not lost in 11 games this year when favored by -719 or better on the moneyline.

Wake Forest has compiled a 2-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Demon Deacons have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +500 or longer.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 87.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Duke vs. Wake Forest Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke's +392 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.3 points per game (44th in college basketball) while giving up 59.5 per outing (fifth in college basketball).

Cooper Flagg's 19.2 points per game lead Duke and rank 26th in the country.

Wake Forest has a +95 scoring differential, topping opponents by five points per game. It is putting up 70.7 points per game, 273rd in college basketball, and is giving up 65.7 per contest to rank 40th in college basketball.

Hunter Sallis paces Wake Forest, recording 19.2 points per game (26th in college basketball).

The Blue Devils win the rebound battle by 10.1 boards on average. They record 36.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 18th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 26.8 per outing.

Flagg tops the team with 8.1 rebounds per game (70th in college basketball action).

The 30.8 rebounds per game the Demon Deacons accumulate rank 278th in the country. Their opponents pull down 31.2.

Tre'Von Spillers leads the Demon Deacons with 8.8 rebounds per game (38th in college basketball).

Duke averages 108.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (fourth in college basketball), and gives up 79.6 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).

The Demon Deacons' 92.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 270th in college basketball, and the 85.8 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 45th in college basketball.

