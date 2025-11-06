Duke vs UConn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

The Duke Blue Devils versus the UConn Huskies is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Duke vs UConn Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Duke: (-360) | UConn: (+290)

Duke: (-360) | UConn: (+290) Spread: Duke: -9.5 (-110) | UConn: +9.5 (-110)

Duke: -9.5 (-110) | UConn: +9.5 (-110) Total: 65.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Duke vs UConn Betting Trends

Against the spread, Duke is 4-4-0 this year.

Duke has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this season.

Out of eight Duke games so far this year, six have hit the over.

Against the spread, UConn is 5-4-0 this year.

UConn has played nine games this season, and six of them have hit the over.

Duke vs UConn Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Devils win (64.3%)

Duke vs UConn Point Spread

UConn is listed as an underdog by 9.5 points (-110 odds), and Duke, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Duke vs UConn Over/Under

An over/under of 65.5 has been set for Duke-UConn on Nov. 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Duke vs UConn Moneyline

Duke is a -360 favorite on the moneyline, while UConn is a +290 underdog.

Duke vs. UConn Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Duke 35.4 32 28.1 84 55.0 8 UConn 36.9 9 23.9 73 54.1 9

Duke vs. UConn Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Stadium: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

