Duke vs North Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Duke vs North Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Duke: (-250) | North Carolina: (+205)

Duke: (-250) | North Carolina: (+205) Spread: Duke: -6.5 (-122) | North Carolina: +6.5 (100)

Duke: -6.5 (-122) | North Carolina: +6.5 (100) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Duke vs North Carolina Betting Trends

Duke is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

Duke is winless ATS (0-2) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of 10 Duke games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.

North Carolina is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more, North Carolina has two wins ATS (2-2).

Of 10 North Carolina games so far this year, three have hit the over.

Duke vs North Carolina Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Devils win (74%)

Duke vs North Carolina Point Spread

Duke is favored by 6.5 points (-122 to cover) in this matchup. North Carolina, the underdog, is +100.

Duke vs North Carolina Over/Under

The over/under for the Duke versus North Carolina matchup on Nov. 22 has been set at 51.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Duke vs North Carolina Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for North Carolina-Duke, North Carolina is the underdog at +205, and Duke is -250.

Duke vs. North Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Duke 33.4 32 29.6 97 56.5 10 North Carolina 18.7 124 22.0 42 47.1 10

Duke vs. North Carolina Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Stadium: Kenan Stadium

