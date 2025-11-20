Duke vs North Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025
The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Duke vs North Carolina Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Duke: (-250) | North Carolina: (+205)
- Spread: Duke: -6.5 (-122) | North Carolina: +6.5 (100)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Duke vs North Carolina Betting Trends
- Duke is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.
- Duke is winless ATS (0-2) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Out of 10 Duke games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.
- North Carolina is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
- As a 6.5-point underdog or more, North Carolina has two wins ATS (2-2).
- Of 10 North Carolina games so far this year, three have hit the over.
Duke vs North Carolina Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blue Devils win (74%)
Duke vs North Carolina Point Spread
Duke is favored by 6.5 points (-122 to cover) in this matchup. North Carolina, the underdog, is +100.
Duke vs North Carolina Over/Under
The over/under for the Duke versus North Carolina matchup on Nov. 22 has been set at 51.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Duke vs North Carolina Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for North Carolina-Duke, North Carolina is the underdog at +205, and Duke is -250.
Duke vs. North Carolina Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Duke
|33.4
|32
|29.6
|97
|56.5
|10
|North Carolina
|18.7
|124
|22.0
|42
|47.1
|10
Duke vs. North Carolina Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network
- Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Stadium: Kenan Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Duke vs. North Carolina analysis on FanDuel Research.