Duke vs Alabama Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

An Elite Eight battle features the No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils (34-3) meeting the the No. 2 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (28-8) on Saturday at Prudential Center. This NCAA Tournament matchup begins at 8:49 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Alabama Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Game time: 8:49 p.m. ET

8:49 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Arena: Prudential Center

Duke vs. Alabama Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (68%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you wager on Saturday's Duke-Alabama spread (Duke -6.5) or total (175.5 points).

Duke vs. Alabama: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has covered 24 times in 37 matchups with a spread this season.

Alabama has put together a 21-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

Duke covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's less often than Alabama covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (100%).

The Blue Devils have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered 11 times in 17 games at home, and they've covered nine times in 11 games when playing on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Crimson Tide have a lower winning percentage at home (.533, 8-7-0 record) than on the road (.667, 8-4-0).

Duke vs. Alabama: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been the moneyline favorite in 35 games this season and has come away with the win 32 times (91.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Blue Devils have won 31 of 32 games when listed as at least -275 or better on the moneyline.

Alabama has won 62.5% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (5-3).

The Crimson Tide have played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Duke has a 73.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Duke vs. Alabama Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke has a +781 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.1 points per game. It is putting up 83.6 points per game to rank ninth in college basketball and is giving up 62.5 per outing to rank seventh in college basketball.

Cooper Flagg's team-leading 19 points per game ranks 42nd in the nation.

Alabama has a +368 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.2 points per game. It is putting up 91.4 points per game, first in college basketball, and is giving up 81.2 per outing to rank 356th in college basketball.

Mark Sears' 19 points per game leads Alabama and ranks 42nd in college basketball.

The Blue Devils win the rebound battle by 8.6 boards on average. They record 35.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 24th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.1 per outing.

Flagg leads the team with 7.5 rebounds per game (104th in college basketball action).

The Crimson Tide win the rebound battle by an average of 6.2 boards. They are recording 39.1 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.9.

Grant Nelson paces the team with 7.6 rebounds per game (90th in college basketball).

Duke ranks first in college basketball with 111.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and sixth in college basketball defensively with 83.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Crimson Tide rank 15th in college basketball averaging 105.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 169th, allowing 93.4 points per 100 possessions.

