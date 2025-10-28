Drake Maye Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will match up with the top-ranked passing defense of the Atlanta Falcons (149.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Drake Maye Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.6

19.6 Projected Passing Yards: 237.18

237.18 Projected Passing TDs: 1.65

1.65 Projected Rushing Yards: 33.22

33.22 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Maye Fantasy Performance

Maye has been one of the best players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking third with 21.5 fantasy points per game (172.2 total points). He is fourth in fantasy points among all players.

During his last three games, Maye has compiled 765 passing yards (57-of-73) for eight passing TDs with one pick, leading to 76.6 fantasy points (25.5 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 140 yards rushing on 24 carries.

Maye has generated 111.9 fantasy points (22.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 1,241 yards on 93-of-120 passing, with 10 touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 163 rushing yards on 30 carries with one TD.

The high point of Maye's fantasy season was a Week 6 performance against the New Orleans Saints, when he tallied 27.2 fantasy points (9 receptions, 28 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Drake Maye stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 273 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions with 12 yards on three attempts on the ground (12.1 fantasy points).

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta is yet to allow a player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed four players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

No player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have given up a TD catch by 10 players this year.

Atlanta has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

One player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Falcons have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

