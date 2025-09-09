Drake Maye Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots will meet the Miami Dolphins -- whose pass defense was ranked ninth in the NFL last season (210.7 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Maye a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Dolphins? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Drake Maye Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.3

16.3 Projected Passing Yards: 212.40

212.40 Projected Passing TDs: 1.23

1.23 Projected Rushing Yards: 31.09

31.09 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Maye 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 22nd at his position and 48th overall, Maye picked up 177.1 fantasy points (13.6 per game) last season.

Maye picked up 14.8 fantasy points in his one game this year. He completed 30 of 46 passes for 287 yards, throwing for one touchdown with one interception, and ran for 11 yards on four carries.

In his best game last year, Maye picked up 20.8 fantasy points -- 26-of-37 (70.3%), 276 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 7 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Maye recorded 19.5 fantasy points (20-of-33 (60.6%), 243 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; 5 carries, 38 yards) in Week 6 versus the Houston Texans, his second-best game last year.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the season, Maye finished with 2.1 points -- 4-of-8 (50%), 22 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 3 versus the New York Jets.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami surrendered more than 300 passing yards to just three QBs last year.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Dolphins last season.

In the passing game, Miami allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Dolphins gave up at least three passing touchdowns to just two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Miami let seven players put up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Dolphins last season, 20 players caught a TD pass.

Against Miami last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Dolphins did not allow more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player last season.

In terms of run defense, Miami allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players last season.

Only two players ran for multiple TDs in a game against the Dolphins last year.

Want more data and analysis on Drake Maye? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.