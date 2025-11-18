Drake Maye Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots will meet the Cincinnati Bengals and their 31st-ranked pass defense (257.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Drake Maye Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 20.9

20.9 Projected Passing Yards: 255.05

255.05 Projected Passing TDs: 1.85

1.85 Projected Rushing Yards: 31.58

31.58 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Maye Fantasy Performance

Maye has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 222.1 fantasy points (20.2 per game) rank him second at the QB position and third overall.

In his last three games, Maye has compiled 49.9 fantasy points (16.6 per game), completing 60-of-94 passes for 810 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 35 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Maye has put up 99.3 fantasy points (19.9 per game) in his last five games, completing 99-of-141 throws for 1,314 yards, with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He's added 147 rushing yards on 34 carries.

The peak of Maye's fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 27.2 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Drake Maye had his worst game of the season in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, when he tallied 12.1 fantasy points -- 22-of-30 (73.3%), 273 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed only one player to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Bengals have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Cincinnati this year.

A total of 22 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Bengals this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one TD pass versus Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to five players this season.

Cincinnati has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Bengals have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Drake Maye?