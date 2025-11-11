Drake Maye Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will match up with the eighth-ranked passing defense of the New York Jets (190.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Drake Maye Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets Game Date: November 13, 2025

November 13, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 21.1

21.1 Projected Passing Yards: 252.46

252.46 Projected Passing TDs: 1.86

1.86 Projected Rushing Yards: 32.56

32.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Maye Fantasy Performance

Maye is currently the No. 1 fantasy player at his position (second overall), racking up 206.7 fantasy points (20.7 per game).

Over his last three games, Maye has generated 60.8 fantasy points (20.3 per game), as he's racked up 811 yards on 53-of-84 passing with seven touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 83 rushing yards on 22 carries.

Maye has generated 111.1 fantasy points (22.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 1,294 yards on 92-of-133 passing, with 12 touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 173 rushing yards on 39 carries.

The peak of Maye's fantasy season was a Week 6 performance versus the New Orleans Saints, a game when he came through with zero catches and zero receiving yards (27.2 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Drake Maye delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (12.1 points) in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, passing for 273 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

The Jets have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New York has given up at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

The Jets have allowed at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this year.

The Jets have given up a touchdown reception by 15 players this year.

New York has allowed two or more receiving TDs to two players this year.

Two players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Jets this season.

New York has given up at least one rushing TD to seven players this season.

The Jets have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

