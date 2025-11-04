Drake Maye Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their 22nd-ranked passing defense (228.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Maye a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Buccaneers? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Maye this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Drake Maye Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.7

18.7 Projected Passing Yards: 244.36

244.36 Projected Passing TDs: 1.53

1.53 Projected Rushing Yards: 30.87

30.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Maye Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Maye has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks second in the NFL with 21.0 fantasy points per game (188.6 total points). Overall, he is third in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Maye has put up 65.8 fantasy points (21.9 per game), connecting on 58-of-76 throws for 763 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 132 rushing yards on 23 carries.

Maye has compiled 1,297 passing yards (98-of-132) with 10 TDs and two picks in his last five games, leading to 105.1 fantasy points (21.0 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 172 yards rushing on 35 carries.

The peak of Maye's fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints, when he completed 69.2% of his passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 27.2 fantasy points. He also had 28 rushing yards on nine attempts (3.1 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Drake Maye disappointed his fantasy managers against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, when he managed only 12.1 fantasy points -- 22-of-30 (73.3%), 273 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed three players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed just one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed a touchdown catch by nine players this year.

A total of two players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed only one player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of six players have run for at least one TD versus Tampa Bay this year.

Just one player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Buccaneers this season.

Want more data and analysis on Drake Maye? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.